NHLBI Obesity, Nutrition, and Physical Activity Seminar: Diet, Asthma, and Pulmonary FunctionNIH Only

Air date: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 11:00:00 AM
Description: In this one-hour webinar, NIH-funded investigator, Dr. Vanessa Garcia Larsen, Ph.D., will present on the topic “Diet, Asthma and Pulmonary Function.” Dr. Garcia Larsen is an Assistant Professor in Human Nutrition at The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Guest Faculty at Harvard Medical School, and Honorary Lecturer at Imperial College London, where she did her post-doctoral training. Her main research focus is the role of diet in the primary and secondary prevention of allergies, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Author: NHLBI Obesity Working Group presents Vanessa Garcia Larsen, Ph.D.
Runtime: 1 hour