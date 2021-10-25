Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

NIH Office of Dietary Supplements (ODS) 25th Anniversary Scientific Symposium [Day1]

Air date: Monday, October 25, 2021, 10:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: ODS is planning to hold this 2-day symposium in Natcher Auditorium and virtually as a WebEx Event to: • Showcase ODS contributions to landmark scientific accomplishments in dietary supplement research • Feature presentations by experts in the field of dietary supplement science • Highlight ODS’s part in training the next generation of dietary supplement researchers • Discuss considerations for the future of dietary supplements research

For more information go to https://ods.od.nih.gov/
Author: Joseph Betz
Runtime: 7 hours