VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

NIH Adherence Network Distinguished Webinar Series: Scaling Up Telehealth in the Face of COVID-19 and Beyond

Air date: Monday, September 13, 2021, 1:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: In this one-hour webinar, Mr. Michael Ray Murphee will present on "Scaling Up Telehealth in the Face of COVID-19 and Beyond." Mr. Murphee is Chief Executive Officer of Medical Advocacy and Outreach (MAO), which provides specialized medical, dental, and behavioral treatment, case management, social service supports, and assistance for individuals with HIV and those at risk. In Alabama, MAO's extensive experience in telehealth pre-COVID let them help many other HIV clinics in the state transition to telehealth services during this time.
Author: Mr. Michael Murphee
Runtime: 1 hour