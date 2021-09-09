Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

NAGMS September 2021 Council Open Session

Air date: Thursday, September 9, 2021, 9:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: This is a public broadcast of the NAGMS September 2021 Open Session for Council
Author: Dr. Jon Lorsch
Runtime: 3 hours, 30 minutes