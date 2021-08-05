You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Reaccreditation of the NIH Intramural Research Program Human Research Protection Program (HRPP) by AAHRPP NIH Only Air date: Thursday, August 5, 2021, 3:00:00 PM

The August 2021 session of the Office of Human Subjects Research Protections (OHSRP) Education Series will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021, from 3-4 PM via live NIH videocast for NIH staff only. This session will be presented by Chris Witwer and Heather Bridge from OHSRP. Objectives of this session: To learn about the upcoming reaccreditation of the NIH Intramural Research Program (IRP) by the Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs (AAHRPP) including: • What is AAHRPP assessing? • Who are AAHRPP site visitors? • Who are interviewees? • What happens during the site visit? Chris Witwer, BA, CIP has held an array of IRB and regulatory compliance roles in academic, commercial, and non-profit HRPPs, including Senior Quality and Compliance Manager at Stanford University. She is also a member of the Public Responsibility in Medicine and Research's (PRIM&R's) Council of Certified IRB Professionals. Heather Bridge, OHSRP Director of HRPP Policy and Accreditation has worked in OHSRP since 2011 in multiple capacities and has been very involved in accreditation activities since 2011. Previously Heather worked for the NIAID IRB and served as a Senior Research Associate at the Coordinating Center for two NIH-funded trial networks. Please forward specific questions that you would like Chris and Heather to cover to margaret.sanders@nih.gov Author: Heather Bridge and Chris Witwer Runtime: 1 hour