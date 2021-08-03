Skip Navigation

NINDS Educational Resource on the Principles of Rigorous Research: CENTER & METER Funding Opportunities

Air date: Tuesday, August 3, 2021, 12:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: • Description: The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) will be hosting an informational webinar on a new initiative to facilitate teaching of fundamental principles of rigorous biomedical research by developing an online educational resource for use by a broad range of researchers in an array of learning environments. This initiative will be supported through two companion Funding Opportunities: 1) RFA-NS-21-009: Creating an Educational Nexus for Training in Experimental Rigor (CENTER) (UC2 Clinical Trial Not Allowed) and 2) RFA-NS-21-033: Materials to Enhance Training in Experimental Rigor (METER) (UE5 Clinical Trial Not Allowed). This webinar will provide potential applicants and other interested attendees with information about these Funding Opportunities and offer an opportunity to ask questions of NINDS staff.

For more information go to https://nih.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_faFqJNNuThyVpbqO-TqR0w
Author: ORQ Branch/NINDS
Runtime: 1 hour