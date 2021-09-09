Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Meeting of the National Advisory Council on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism - September 2021

Air date: Thursday, September 9, 2021, 12:15:00 PM
Description: 158th Meeting of the National Advisory Council on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism a Presentation of the NIAAA Director's Report, NIAAA Updates, Council Concept Clearance, Scientific Presentation and Council Members Discussion.
Author: Dr. George F. Koob
Runtime: 5 hours, 15 minutes