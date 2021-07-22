Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Identifying Research Directions in Sleep, Circadian Biology, and COVID-19

Air date: Thursday, July 22, 2021, 9:15:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: This workshop will explore the state of the science on COVID-19-related sleep and circadian biology research. The presenters will discuss critical findings and identify scientific questions for basic research, clinical investigations, and societal impact studies about sleep and the COVID-19 pandemic. They will also examine how the pandemic has affected sleep across populations, including its relationship to health disparities and sex and gender influences. The goal of this workshop is to identify knowledge gaps and research opportunities that should be prioritized in the interest of medicine, public health, and safety.

For more information go to https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/events/2021/identifying-research-directions-sleep-circadian-biology-and-covid-19
Author: NHLBI
Runtime: 7 hours, 45 minutes