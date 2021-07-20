Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

NIH Town Hall on Proposed ARPA-H

Air date: Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 3:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: A Virtual Town Hall to provide an overview of the proposed establishment of a $6.5 billion Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) within NIH, where this stands, and what needs to happen to make ARPA-H a reality.
Author: Francis Collins, M.D., Ph.D., NIH Director, Lawrence Tabak, D.D.S., Ph.D., NIH Principal Deputy Director, Rachael Fleurence, Ph.D., Senior Advisor, Immediate Office of the NIH Director Tara Schwetz, Ph.D., Assistant Director for Biomedical Science Initiatives, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy
Runtime: 30 minutes