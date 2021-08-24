Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

OD Civility Month Town HallNIH Only

Air date: Tuesday, August 24, 2021, 12:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Join us for the OD Civility Month Town Hall. Here from our senior leaders as they highlight the importance of each of us, as individuals, in making the NIH OD a safe and productive work environment.
Author: Dr. Larry Tabak & OD Senior Leaders
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes