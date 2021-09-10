Skip Navigation

National Advisory Council for Complementary and Integrative Health (NACCIH) – September 10, 2021

Air date: Friday, September 10, 2021, 11:40:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: This is the Open Session of the 78th meeting of the National Advisory Council for Complementary and Integrative Health (NACCIH) held virtually on September 10, 2021. The agenda for this Open Session includes presentations from the Director of the Center, Helene Langevin, MD, the Annual Intramural Director’s Report, an overview of the potential collaborations between the Office of Nutrition Research (ONR) and National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) from Dr. Christopher Lynch, Acting Director of the ONR, Division of Program Coordination, Planning and Strategic Initiatives, National Institutes of Health (NIH), and Concept Clearances by Program staff. For more information about NCCIH and the NACCIH, see https://nccih.nih.gov/about/naccih.
Author: NCCIH
Runtime: 5 hours, 20 minutes