Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Genetic Modifiers: Lessons from Nervous System Disorders [Day 1]

Air date: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 10:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: This workshop will bring together a diverse group of researchers with expertise in genetics, genomics, neurology, pathophysiology, and preclinical translation. Understanding genetic factors that modify the onset, progression or severity of diseases can lead to novel therapeutics, facilitate clinical trial design, and enable precision medicine. The purpose of this workshop is to promote collaborations, confront challenges and highlight successful strategies for genetic modifier discovery, validation, characterization, and clinical implementation as part of the NIH Blueprint mission to foster transformative discoveries in neuroscience. Day 1: Modifier discovery in human cohorts and model systems, resources available and successful analytical approaches Day 2: Validation and characterization of modifiers, determining mechanisms of disease modification and mapping modifier pathways Day 3: Clinical applications of modifiers as therapeutic targets, in design of clinical trials and in precision medicine

For more information go to https://event.roseliassociates.com/genetic-modifiers-workshop/
Author: NIH Blueprint
Runtime: 4 hours