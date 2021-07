You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH Pathways to Prevention Workshop: Improving Rural Health Through Telehealth-Guided Provider-to-Provider Communication Day 3 Air date: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: About one-fifth of all people in the United States live in rural areas, which have higher mortality rates, a higher prevalence of diseases, and lower life expectancy than urban areas. Telehealth-guided collaboration between care providers has the potential to increase access to services and improve health outcomes in underserved rural populations. However, more research is needed to better understand how provider-to-provider telehealth affects rural patients, populations, health care providers, and payers. Workshop speakers will identify those research gaps and explore barriers to and facilitators of successful and sustainable implementation of provider-to-provider telehealth in rural settings. Attendees will have opportunities to submit questions and comments during discussion periods. After weighing the evidence, an independent panel will prepare a report that summarizes the workshop and identifies future research priorities. Email questions or comments to NIHP2P@mail.nih.gov. The workshop is co-sponsored by the NIH Office of Disease Prevention (ODP); National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences; National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute; Health Resources & Services Administration; and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



For more information go to https://prevention.nih.gov/P2P-RuralHealth Author: NIH Office of Disease Prevention Runtime: 5 hours