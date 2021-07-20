Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

A Match Made in Science: INTEGRATING BIOETHICS WITHIN BIOMEDICAL RESEARCH

Air date: Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 1:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Moral principles evolve over time in society and our understanding of the world around us changes with each new discovery. To enable the rapid translation of research discoveries into practice, good science and robust ethics must go hand in hand. Consideration of ethical aspects of research in tandem with the research process itself offers many benefits, not only for society but for the research itself. The goals of this symposium are to highlight the integral role that bioethics plays in advancing science and to discuss strategies for fostering collaboration between bioethicists and biomedical researchers.

For more information go to https://osp.od.nih.gov/clinical_healthcare_research/
Author: Office of Science Policy
Runtime: 3 hours