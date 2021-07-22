Skip Navigation

Secretary’s Advisory Committee on Human Research Protections - July 2021 (Day 2)

Air date: Thursday, July 22, 2021, 11:00:00 AM
Description: This federal advisory committee meeting will discuss issues relevant to HHS conducted/supported human subjects protections, such as artificial intelligence in human research, third parties, the concepts of HHS support and engagement, and justice as an ethical concept in 45 CFR 46.
Author: OHRP
Runtime: 5 hours, 30 minutes