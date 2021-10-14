Skip Navigation

IACC October 2021 Full Committee Meeting [Day 2]

Air date: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 1:00:00 PM
Description: The purpose of the IACC meeting is to discuss business, agency updates, and issues related to autism spectrum disorder (ASD) research and services activities. The meeting will be open to the public and will be accessible by webcast and conference call.

For more information go to https://iacc.hhs.gov/
Author: Dr. Joshua Gordon
Runtime: 4 hours