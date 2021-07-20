Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Clinical Center CEO Quarterly Town Hall - July 2021NIH Only

Air date: Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 1:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Since January 2017, Dr. Gilman has offered quarterly CC town hall sessions to provide updates on CC activities and solicit input from CC staff. With ongoing pandemic-related restrictions, the July 20, 2021 session will be offered via live videocast and archived for those unable to view the live session. This event will begin with Length of Service recognition for Clinical Center employees who have achieved milestone anniversaries for federal service.
Author: James K. Gilman, M.D., NIH
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes