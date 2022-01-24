Skip Navigation

BRAIN Initiative Neuroethics Working Group Meeting [DAY 1]

Air date: Monday, January 24, 2022, 9:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: The purpose of this meeting is to receive feedback on funding opportunity announcements, incoming applications, and strategic planning for the NIH Neuroethics component of the BRAIN Initiative. The Neuroethics Working Group is comprised of representatives from the BRAIN Multi-Council Working Group, external experts, and federal staff. The Neuroethics Working Group recommends overall approaches for how the NIH BRAIN Initiative might handle issues and problems involving ethics. NEWG website: https://www.braininitiative.nih.gov/about/neuroethics-working-group

For more information go to https://www.braininitiative.nih.gov/about/neuroethics-working-group
Author: NIH BRAIN Initiative
Runtime: 8 hours, 30 minutes