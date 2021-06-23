Skip Navigation

Challenges and Innovations in Neonatal and Infant Imaging: A Look Across Modalities

Air date: Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 12:00:00 PM
Description: This meeting brings together investigators who use fNIRS, EEG, MRI (structural, functional, and resting-state MRI, and DTI), MEG, and ultrasound imaging methods to study the neonatal and infant brain. Talks and discussions will compare and contrast these modalities based on considerations, trade-offs, and best practices related to image acquisition, study design, and data analyses. This meeting will include perspectives from a diverse group of investigators across multiple areas of expertise who will provide insight into the successes and challenges in studying the developing brain.

For more information go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/challenges-and-innov-in-neonatal-infant-imaging-a-look-across-modalities-tickets-152720795009
Author: Janani Prabhakar
Runtime: 4 hours