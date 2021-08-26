Skip Navigation

Supporting Ethical Research Involving American Indian/Alaskan Native (AI/AN) Populations

Air date: Thursday, August 26, 2021, 1:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: The goal of this workshop is to provide the research community with a practical framework for conducting and reviewing human subjects research involving American Indian/Alaskan Native (AI/AN) populations. The discussion will focus on the importance of the ethical perspectives of Indigenous Communities in planning, reviewing, and conducting research with their community members.

For more information go to https://www.hhs.gov/ohrp/sites/default/files/agenda-OHRP-Workshop-Aug-26-2021.pdf
Author: OHRP, HHS
Runtime: 2 hours