2021 Annual Common Fund Glycoscience Program All Hands Meeting [Day 1]

Air date: Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 8:30:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: The NIH Common Fund Glycoscience Program is focused on creating new methodologies, tools, and technologies (MTTs) to study glycans. The MTTs developed are expected to be easily adapted by the broader biomedical research community. Achieving this goal is expected to allow investigators to fully explore the roles of carbohydrates in relevant biological models, pathways, and/or diseases of interest, rather than abandon such discovery due to a lack of tools or expertise. Initiatives of this program have been designed to encourage new strategies and high-risk approaches for methods and tool development with subsequent rapid transition of successful projects to commercialization. This is the annual meeting of participating investigators in this program.
Author: The NIH Common Fund Glycoscience Program
Runtime: 8 hours, 30 minutes