VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

BRAIN Initiative Multicouncil Working Group Meeting

Air date: Friday, August 20, 2021, 11:30:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: The purpose of this meeting is to receive feedback on funding opportunity announcements, incoming applications, and strategic planning for the NIH component of the BRAIN Initiative. The MCWG is comprised of representatives from the 10 participating BRAIN Institutes/Centers, at-large-members, and federal ex officio representatives from other participating federal agencies. MCWG website: https://www.braininitiative.nih.gov/about/multi-council-working-group

Author: NIH BRAIN Initiative
Runtime: 7 hours