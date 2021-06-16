Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

CC Grand Rounds: Translational Strategies for Autosomal Recessive and Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease

Air date: Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 12:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: CC Grand Rounds: Translational Strategies for Autosomal Recessive and Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease

For more information go to https://cc.nih.gov/about/news/grcurrent.html
Author: 1) Lisa M. Guay-Woodford, MD McGehee Joyce Professor of Pediatrics Director, Center for Translational Research Director, Clinical and Translational Research Institute at Children’s National (CTSI-CN) Children’s National Research Institute 2) Gregory G. Germino, MD Deputy Director, NIDDK and Senior Investigator, Kidney Disease Branch, NIDDK
Runtime: 1 hour