Novel and Exceptional Technology and Research Advisory Committee (NExTRAC) 2021 Meeting

Air date: Friday, June 25, 2021, 1:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: On June 25, 2021, NIH will be hosting a virtual meeting of the Novel and Exceptional Technology and Research Advisory Committee (NExTRAC). The NExTRAC provides recommendations to the NIH Director and serves as a public forum for the discussion of the scientific, safety, and ethical issues associated with emerging biotechnologies. The meeting will discuss a draft report from the Gene Drives in Biomedical Research Working Group and next steps for the Committee.

For more information go to https://osp.od.nih.gov/biotechnology/main-nextrac
Author: Office of Science Policy
Runtime: 2 hours, 30 minutes