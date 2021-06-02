Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

NIH RECOVER Listening Session - June 2, 2021

Air date: Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 3:30:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: In February 2021, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced the RECOVER initiative to bring together researchers and scientists to identify the causes and means to prevent and treat post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC), including what is commonly called Long COVID or long-haul COVID. This Listening Session will help the RECOVER initiative to hear from and better understand affected communities’ experiences, needs, and priorities, and will set the stage for hosting listening sessions in the future.
Author: Dr. Amy Patterson, Dr. Walter Koroshetz, Dr. Lenora Johnson, Dr. Andrea Lerner, Alissa Gallagher
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes