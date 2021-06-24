Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Achieving Health Equity for Asian Americans: Research, Policy, and ActionNIH Only

Air date: Thursday, June 24, 2021, 2:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: The NIMHD Director’s Seminar Series (DSS) highlights novel research discoveries by prominent researchers who are advancing the science of minority health and health disparities. The next presenter will be Dr. Chau Trinh-Shevrin from the New York University Grossman School of Medicine. She will present, “Achieving Health Equity for Asian Americans: Research, Policy, and Action.”
Author: NIMHD, NIH
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes