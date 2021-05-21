Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences Advisory Council Dress Rehearsal MeetingNIH Only

Air date: Friday, May 21, 2021, 1:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: This May 21, 2021, meeting is a dress rehearsal for the June 10–11, 2021, virtual meeting of the NCATS Advisory Council.

For more information go to https://ncats.nih.gov/events
Author: National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences
Runtime: 4 hours