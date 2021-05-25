Skip Navigation

Pain Consortium Symposium [Day 2]

Air date: Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 11:00:00 AM
Description: On May 24th – 25th, the NIH Pain Consortium will convene the 16th Annual NIH Pain Consortium Symposium on Advances in Pain Research via a virtual platform. The symposium: “Pain and Pandemics: Challenges and Opportunities in the Current Social and Healthcare Climate”, will address a timely topic on the impact of the current socioeconomic, healthcare and social justice challenges on pain management. Topics will include the impact of COVID-19 on acute and chronic pain conditions, comorbidities and disparities, with a focus on vulnerable populations. The symposium will also discuss current opportunities for interventions to reduce health disparities and increase effective pain management across populations.

For more information go to http://www.youreventinfo.org/PainConsortiumSymposium2021/index.html
Author: Walter Koroshetz, M.D., NIH
Runtime: 4 hours, 15 minutes