NIH IRB Office Town HallNIH Only

Air date: Thursday, June 3, 2021, 3:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: The June session of the Office of Human Subjects Research Protections (OHSRP) Education Series will feature a town hall with NIH IRB leadership to be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 3-4 PM via live NIH videocast for NIH staff only. Presenters will include the following members of OHSRP leadership: Dr. Jonathan Green, OHSRP Director; Tiffany Gommel, IRB Director; and Nicole Grant, OHSRP Associate Director and Executive Chair. They will provide an update on the status and recent changes within IRB Operations, and they will also provide information on where the IRB stands on plans to transition to a new electronic IRB System.
Author: Jonathan Green, Tiffany Gommel, Nicole Grant
Runtime: 1 hour