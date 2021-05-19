Skip Navigation

NIH HEAL Initiative Investigator Meeting (Day 3) - May 2021

Air date: Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 10:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: This meeting will bring together more than 500 NIH HEAL Initiative awardees, federal officials, people with lived experience, and other stakeholders to share research breakthroughs, highlight cutting-edge science, explore shared interests, and identify opportunities to advance the goals of the NIH HEAL Initiative.

For more information go to https://heal.nih.gov/news/investigator-meeting-05-2021
Author: Multi-speaker event
Runtime: 8 hours