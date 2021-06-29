Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Day 1: From BRAIN to Bedside: Translation of Next-Generation Circuit Therapies

Air date: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 10:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: The goal of this workshop is to bring together cross-disciplinary investigators to discuss the potential for human translation of next-generation circuit therapies for disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The focus will be on the use of innovative and novel tools which includes optogenetics, chemogenetics, and gene editing, as well as cutting-edge approaches to neuromodulation. Sessions will discuss existing approaches to circuit manipulation, advances in gene therapy approaches, and how they may inform future CNS circuit therapies. Of particular importance will be the highlighting of CNS translational hurdles and the translational environment. Individuals from a diversity of perspectives and backgrounds are invited to attend. These include stakeholders in academic research and industry; clinicians; representatives from scientific societies, funding bodies, and advocacy organizations; and interested members of the public.
Author: NIH BRAIN Initiative
Runtime: 5 hours