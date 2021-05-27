You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Vivek H. Murthy Distinguished Lecture Series for Public Health Leadership Disclaimer: nimhd052721 Air date: Thursday, May 27, 2021, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The National Institutes of Health (NIH) Chapter of the Federal Asian Pacific American Council (FAPAC) and the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD) are pleased to announce a virtual public health leadership discussion, “A Virtual Conversation with Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy and National Academy of Medicine President Victor J. Dzau: Addressing the COVID-19 Health Disparities, the Root Causes, Mental Health Impacts, Lessons Learned and Future Opportunities”. As we continue to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month, join us for the inaugural Dr. Vivek H. Murthy Distinguished Lecture series on Public Health Leadership. This is the first in a series of fireside chats and lectures in honor of Dr. Murthy, the 19th and 21st Surgeon General of the United States. The goal of the series is to recognize a public health leader whose enduring efforts have made a significant impact on advancing public health. At this first event, Dr. Murthy will recognize Dr. Dzau, President of the U.S. National Academy of Medicine and an expert on global health, for his public health efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will feature an introduction from Dr. Eliseo Pérez-Stable, NIMHD Director, NIH, followed by a conversation between the two panelists moderated by Dr. Monica Webb Hooper, Deputy Director of NIMHD. Dr. Murthy and Dr. Dzau will discuss how public health leadership has shaped the COVID-19 pandemic response and efforts to address health disparities. They will focus on potential root causes of health disparities and the mental health impact of the pandemic across diverse populations and geographic locations. They will also speak to lessons learned and future opportunities. Panelist: Vivek H Murthy, US Surgeon General Victor Dzau, National Academy of Medicine President Author: Vivek H Murthy Runtime: 1 hour