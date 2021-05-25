Skip Navigation

National Advisory on Minority Health and Heath Disparities (NACMHD) - May 2021NIH Only

Air date: Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 11:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: The 57th Meeting of the National Advisory on Minority Health and Heath Disparities (NACMHD). The mission of the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD) is to lead scientific research to improve minority health and reduce health disparities. To help achieve the goals of the NIMHD the National Advisory on Minority Health and Heath Disparities (NACMHD) has the responsibility of advising, consulting with and making recommendations to the Secretary, DHHS, and the Director, NIMHD, on matters relating to the directions of research, research support, training and career development supported by the Institute. Included in this responsibility is the conduct of the secondary review of research grant applications with a focus on NIMHD scientific program priorities and program balance as well as the conduct of research by the Division of Intramural Research, NIMHD.
Author: NIMHD, NIH
Runtime: 6 hours