Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Stockholm

Air date: Thursday, May 27, 2021, 12:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: Nobel Laureate Bob Lefkowitz will review his dual career as a physician and a scientist with an emphasis on how the NIH "Yellow Beret" experience in the 1960s entirely changed the trajectory of hundreds of careers like his.

For more information go to https://history.nih.gov
Author: Robert Lefkowitz, NIH
Runtime: 1 hour