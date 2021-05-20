Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Lessons from the field: Confronting the challenges of health research in humanitarian crises - Day 4

Air date: Thursday, May 20, 2021, 9:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: Day 4: The future of humanitarian health research. An examination of key issues for the future of humanitarian health research and how the case studies can contribute to the field.

For more information go to https://www.fic.nih.gov/About/center-global-health-studies/Pages/health-research-humanitarian-crises-lessons-launch-event.aspx
Author: Fogarty International Center
Runtime: 2 hours