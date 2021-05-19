Skip Navigation

Lessons from the field: Confronting the challenges of health research in humanitarian crises - Day 3

Air date: Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 9:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Day 3: Case studies from Syria: An in-depth look at research. A discussion of the complexity of health research related to the Syrian crisis and insights and shared learning from four unique case studies.

For more information go to https://www.fic.nih.gov/About/center-global-health-studies/Pages/health-research-humanitarian-crises-lessons-launch-event.aspx
Author: Fogarty International Center
Runtime: 2 hours