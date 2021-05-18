Skip Navigation

Lessons from the field: Confronting the challenges of health research in humanitarian crises - Day 2

Air date: Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 9:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Day 2: Cross cutting topics: The role of communities, partnerships and knowledge translation in humanitarian health research. An exploration of cross-cutting themes relevant to the collection of case studies, including: conducting research for and with communities, and sharing findings back to communities; working in partnership with local and international actors; and translation of research into policy and practice.

For more information go to https://www.fic.nih.gov/About/center-global-health-studies/Pages/health-research-humanitarian-crises-lessons-launch-event.aspx
Author: Fogarty International Center
Runtime: 2 hours