“Lessons from the field: Confronting the challenges of health research in humanitarian crises” - Day 1 Air date: Monday, May 17, 2021, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: In association with the “Lessons from the field: Confronting the challenges of health research in humanitarian crises” collection in BMC Public Health and Conflict and Health, Fogarty’s Center for Global Health Studies (CGHS) will host an online launch event May 17 - 20, 2021. This virtual event will take place in four sessions over four days. Each session will be 90 minutes, and participants will have the option of joining an additional 30-minute breakout discussion and networking session at the end. The events will feature case study authors, Steering Committee members, and experts in the field. The events will help audiences understand best how to utilize the case studies for educational, training and other purposes, as well as highlight the importance of conducting research in the context of humanitarian crises and share some common themes, strategies and lessons learned. Day 1: An introduction to the collection including presentations by four different authors and discussion on the unique challenges encountered and strategies employed to conduct health research in varying crises contexts globally.



For more information go to https://www.fic.nih.gov/About/center-global-health-studies/Pages/health-research-humanitarian-crises-lessons-launch-event.aspx Author: Fogarty International Center Runtime: 2 hours