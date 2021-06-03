Skip Navigation

Outbreak Response in the Genomic and Information Age

Air date: Thursday, June 3, 2021, 12:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Sabeti is a computational geneticist whose lab develops powerful methods and tools for advancing genome biology and medicine. She has created some of the most widely used algorithms to mine our genome for instances of human adaptation, and created powerful molecular tools to elucidate their underlying biology. She has contributed to widely varying fields — such as viral sequencing, information theory, rural disease surveillance, and education efforts in West Africa — to create comprehensive approaches for detecting, containing, and treating deadly infectious diseases.

For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/sigs/covid-19-scientific-interest-group
Author: Pardis Sabeti, Ph.D., Broad Institute
Runtime: 1 hour