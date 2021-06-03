Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

ORS Town Hall - June 2021NIH Only

Air date: Thursday, June 3, 2021, 10:30:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: The ORS Virtual Town Hall is a chance for ORS staff to connect with the ORS Director, Colleen McGowan, and update staff with important information about the current status of NIH and ORS.
Author: Colleen McGowan, Director, ORS, NIH and ORS Senior Staff
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes