Molecular imaging of infection and inflammation

Air date: Thursday, June 10, 2021, 8:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Molecular imaging of infection and inflammation is a growing field. This symposium will bring together individuals from multiple scientific disciplines, with a common overarching goal of better understanding the basic biology and pathogenesis of infection and inflammation in living subjects, using advanced molecular imaging technologies. The symposium will focus on the potential of molecular imaging to provide earlier diagnosis of infectious pathologies thus improving patients’ care and prognosis, as well as assess, non-invasively, the effectiveness of various therapies and preventative measures, such as vaccines. We will also discuss the potential use of immunoPET to target immune cell markers in infection and inflammation.
Author: Dima Hammoud, NIH
Runtime: 9 hours