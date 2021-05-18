Skip Navigation

Women Leaders in Academic Research: “Team Science: An IR’s Adventures in Academic Medicine”

Air date: Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 2:00:00 PM
Description: Synopsis: Team Science occurs commonly in medicine. The lecture provides an IR’s perspective on team science in academia. Strategies for navigating the promotion process, success, and avoiding pitfalls will be discussed. Series Description: Invited monthly lecture series highlighting & honoring women leaders in academic research, especially related disciplines of Interventional Radiology, Biomedical Engineering, Radiology, Imaging Sciences, Data Science, & Image-Guided Oncology. The honorary lecture series was established as a small effort to help counter the under-representation of women in academic research & the impact of gender disparity & implicit bias on role modeling and mentoring. Monthly topics are open-ended & are geared towards highlighting successful female or other under-represented academic leaders, as role models for trainees.

For more information go to https://www.cc.nih.gov/centerio/women_leaders.html
Author: Alda Tam MD MBA speaker, NIH Center for Interventional Oncology, Sponsor
Runtime: 1 hour