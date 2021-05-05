Skip Navigation

Matilda White Riley Honors - May 2021

Air date: Wednesday, May 5, 2021, 1:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: The NIH Office of Behavioral and Social Sciences Research (OBSSR) will be hosting the 14th Annual Matilda White Riley Honors as a virtual meeting on May 5, 2021 from 1:00 – 4:00pm. This event commemorates the enduring influence of Dr. White Riley on behavioral and social sciences at NIH. The event will feature a speaker whose research career reflects the values of Dr. White Riley’s own research and that has contributed to behavioral and social scientific knowledge and/or the application of such knowledge to the NIH mission. It will also highlight the work of four Early Stage Investigators (ESIs) during a panel session that precedes the scholarly lecture. ESIs have been selected based on submitted published or in-press, peer-reviewed manuscripts.
Author: Dr. Anne Case, Dr. Kaitlyn Lawrence, Dr. Li Niu, Dr. Matthew Goodwin, and Dr. Stephanie Wilson
Runtime: 3 hours, 30 minutes