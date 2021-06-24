Skip Navigation

DDM Seminar Series with Janet StovallNIH Only

Air date: Thursday, June 24, 2021, 11:00:00 AM
Description: This is the fourth and final installment of the FY21 DDM Seminar Series with Janet Stovall presenting “Diversity and Inclusive Practices and Communications.” As Senior Client Strategist at a global research firm and cognitive science consultancy, Janet Stovall helps companies evolve diversity, equity and inclusion practices to be more brain-friendly and human. A popular speaker and workshop facilitator, Janet Stovall’s work tackles systemic racism, focuses on understanding the value of diversity, and offers straightforward, objective solutions to unlock that value.

For more information go to http://www.ddmseries.od.nih.gov/
Author: Office of the Deputy Director of Management, NIH
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes