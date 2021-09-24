Skip Navigation

OHRP Exploratory Workshop “Review of Third-Party Research Risks: Is There a Role for IRBs?HHS Only

Air date: Friday, September 24, 2021, 9:30:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: This workshop has a morning and an afternoon session. Only invited speakers and a few OHRP are expected to attend in-person. Speakers will give each give a short presentation. There will be a one-hour panel discussion following the morning and the afternoon sessions.
Author: Hosted by OHRP with 13 invited speakers
Runtime: 7 hours