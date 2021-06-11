Skip Navigation

National Advisory Eye Council

Air date: Friday, June 11, 2021, 9:30:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: The National Advisory Eye Council (NAEC) advises the Secretary of Health and Human Services, the Director, National Institutes of Health, and the Director, National Eye Institute on all policies and activities relating to the conduct and support of vision research, research training, and other programs of the Institute. Michael Chiang, MD, is the Director of the National Eye Institute, and Kathleen Anderson, PhD, is the Executive Secretary of the NAEC. The meeting is open to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on June 11, 2021.

For more information go to https://www.nei.nih.gov/about/advisory-committees/national-advisory-eye-council-naec/national-advisory-eye-council-naec-meetings
Author: National Eye Institute
Runtime: 4 hours