Muscular Dystrophy Coordinating Committee Meeting

Air date: Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 10:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: The MDCC is a Federal Advisory Committee composed of members representing the NIH, CDC, FDA and other agencies as well as patient advocacy groups (please see mdcc.nih.gov for more information). We meet twice a year to discuss topics of interest to our members and the muscular dystrophy research, care and patient/advocacy communities. The main topic for our June meeting will be respiratory and sleep complications.

For more information go to https://www.mdcc.nih.gov/
Author: Muscular Dystrophy Coordinating Committee
Runtime: 4 hours