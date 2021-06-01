Skip Navigation

2021 NIH & FDA Glycoscience Research Day

Air date: Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 8:30:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: The NIH Glycobiology Interest Group (GBIG), with support from the NIH Office of Intramural Research, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as well as NCI, NIGMS, and NIDDK will hold its fourteenth annual NIH & FDA-wide Glycoscience Research Day on June 1, 2021 (virtually). This event will explore a broad range of aspects of the glycosciences; promote communication and interaction among intramural laboratories, as well as with researchers from local universities; and facilitate collaboration. The meeting will include morning and afternoon platform sessions, an abstract competition, and virtual discussion. The Glycobiology Interest Group Steering Committee is composed of scientific staff members from NIH Institutes (NIGMS, NCI, NIDDK, NICHD, NHGRI, NHLBI, NIAID, NIDCR), the FDA, NIST and DOE, who have interest in carbohydrates. The Steering Committee plans and organizes SIG activities including this annual meeting.

For more information go to https://meetings.nigms.nih.gov/Home/General/32106
Author: NIH Glycobiology Scientific Interest Group & the FDA
Runtime: 9 hours, 30 minutes