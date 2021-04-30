Skip Navigation

Virtual Town Hall on Achieving Racial Equity at NIH

Air date: Friday, April 30, 2021, 10:30:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: NIH leadership host a Virtual Town Hall to discuss the newly launched UNITE initiative, and broader efforts to address structural racism and achieve racial equity at NIH and within the larger biomedical research enterprise.


Presenters:

  • Francis Collins, NIH Director
  • Treava Hopkins-Laboy, NIH Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Acting Director
  • Lawrence Tabak, NIH Principal Deputy Director and UNITE Co-Chair
  • Marie Bernard, NIH Acting Chief Officer for Scientific Workforce Diversity and UNITE Co-Chair
  • Alfred Johnson, NIH Deputy Director for Management and UNITE Co-Chair
Author: NIH
Runtime: 1 hour