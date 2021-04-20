You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Women Leaders in Academic Research: Building New Roads - the importance of tenacity, resilience, and mentorship Air date: Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Series Description: Invited monthly lecture series highlighting & honoring women leaders in academic research. The honorary lecture series was established as a small effort to help counter the under-representation of women in academic research & the impact of gender disparity & implicit bias on role modeling and mentoring. Monthly topics are open-ended & are geared towards highlighting successful female or other under-represented academic leaders, as role models for trainees. Lecture Synopsis: Innovation and advancement are critical to Radiology, but the culture and structure of our field and training are rarely conducive to the development, growth, and success of Radiologist-scientists. Compounding this problem is the fact that both Radiology and biomedical research suffer from a lack of diversity that is essential to innovation and rich working environments. Crafting a career as an IR Physician-Scientist has required a great deal of persistence, resilience and the support of excellent mentors. Balancing this career with life as a human being has taken a skill set that is not taught during our training. This talk will explore these issues and invite discourse on how to shape the future of our field to be more supportive, inclusive and innovative.



For more information go to https://clinicalcenter.nih.gov/centerio/index.html Author: Center for Interventional Oncology: Speaker - Isabel Newton, MD PhD Runtime: 1 hour